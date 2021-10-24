Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 09:08

Woman dies following fire in Mayfield

A post-mortem examination will be carried out later at Cork University Hospital.
Michelle McGlynn

A woman, aged in her 70s, has died following a fire in a house at Silversprings Court in the Mayfield area of Cork city.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Coroner has been notified, and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious and Gardaí from Mayfield are investigating the incident.

This story first appeared on IrishExaminer.com

