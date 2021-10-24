Woman dies following fire in Mayfield

A woman, aged in her 70s, has died following a fire in a house at Silversprings Court in the Mayfield area of Cork city.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm last night.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out later at Cork University Hospital.

The Coroner has been notified, and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious and Gardaí from Mayfield are investigating the incident.

