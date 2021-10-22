Cork-based asylum seeker assured he will not be deported as nine-day hunger strike comes to an end 

Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain has ended his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland after nine days.

On Friday night, Mr Hussain received assurances from his legal team after discussions with the Justice Department that he will not be deported.

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised on Thursday night and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas.

Speaking to The Echo from his hospital bed on Friday night, he said his condition is “dangerous”.

Mr Hussain was on hunger strike at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence. He has said he fears for his life should he return to India.

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer which stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country.

Mr Hussain thanked everyone for their support since he began his campaign nine days ago and said that his legal team has informed him that the Minster of Justice has given assurance that he will not be deported.