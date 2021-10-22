Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 21:49

Cork-based asylum seeker assured he will not be deported as nine-day hunger strike comes to an end 

Cork-based asylum seeker assured he will not be deported as nine-day hunger strike comes to an end 

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised upon entering day nine of his hunger strike campaign for permission to remain.

Breda Graham

Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain has ended his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland after nine days.

On Friday night, Mr Hussain received assurances from his legal team after discussions with the Justice Department that he will not be deported.

Nadim Hussain was hospitalised on Thursday night and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas.

Speaking to The Echo from his hospital bed on Friday night, he said his condition is “dangerous”.

Mr Hussain was on hunger strike at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence. He has said he fears for his life should he return to India.

Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain has ended his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland after nine days.
Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain has ended his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland after nine days.

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer which stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country.

Mr Hussain thanked everyone for their support since he began his campaign nine days ago and said that his legal team has informed him that the Minster of Justice has given assurance that he will not be deported.

Read More

Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike

More in this section

Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 'Avoid crowded situations,' CMO advises, as 2,466 new Covid cases confirmed
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Convicted murderer jailed for beating and raping 12-year-old stepdaughter in Cork
Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike
CC CAP STRATEGIC PLAN

Government concerned about trajectory of Covid-19 ahead of winter – Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more