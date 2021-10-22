Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike

A Cork-based Indian asylum seeker has been hospitalised upon entering day nine of his hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland.

Nadim Hussain was on hunger strike at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence.

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer which stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country.

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital on Thursday night and was diagnosed as having pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas.

He is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Speaking to The Echo from his hospital bed, he said his condition is “dangerous”.

Both the Irish Refugee Council and the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) have called on the Government to address Mr Hussain’s situation as soon as possible and before his health further deteriorates.

On Thursday, representatives of Ógra Shinn Féin spoke to Mr Hussain and expressed their solidarity with him.

“As republicans, we see it as our duty to stand with Nadim Hussain as his health deteriorates, with the situation becoming more urgent by the day. The Dublin government, Minister of Justice in particular, now have an obligation to act,” a spokesperson said.