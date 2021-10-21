Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 21:55

360 vehicles found speeding on National Slow Down Day

Of the drivers clocking in over the speed limit, at least five were located in Cork
360 vehicles found speeding on National Slow Down Day

Sam Waide, the CEO of the Road Safety Authority, with Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Murphy at a checkpoint on the N71 outside of Cork city for the launch of National Slow Down Day. Picture: Diane Cusack

Martha Brennan

OVER 360 people have been caught speeding so far by gardaí today, as they continue their 24 Hour National Slow Down Day.

The enforcement operation began at 7am, with the speed of over 180,239 vehicles checked by An Garda Síochána and GoSafe so far.

Of the 360 drivers clocking in over the speed limit, at least five were located in Cork.

One motorist was found going 120km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 near Grenagh, another was driving 11km/h over the 80km/h limit on the R634 in Ballyvergan East in Youghal, and in Ovens, a driver was clocked at a speed of 112km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N22.

Similarly, on the N25 in Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, a vehicle driving 113km/h in a 100km/h zone was found and in Charleville, the 80km/h limit on the R515 in Ardmore was broken by a motorist driving at 89km/h.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are renewing their appeal for motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users on National Slow Down Day. 
The RSA and An Garda Síochána are renewing their appeal for motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users on National Slow Down Day. 

The highest speed was clocked in Dublin, where a driver was found travelling 140km/h on a 120km/h road.

The highest excess was by a motorist in Thurles, who was found driving 54km/h over an applicable 60km/h limit.

The statistics provided by gardaí today are just some of the examples of “motorists detected putting themselves and others at risk”.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement released today.

National Slow Day continues until the morning of October 22.

Read More

138 vehicles found travelling in excess of speed limit on National Slow Down Day

More in this section

Law and justice concept Case against man accused of raping son and inducing him into sex act with dog to be heard by Central Criminal Court
Five Cork rail services to face disruptions over Jazz weekend Five Cork rail services to face disruptions over Jazz weekend
Flood Relief Scheme will provide 'peace of mind' for 300 residents and businesses in West Cork, says O'Donovan Flood Relief Scheme will provide 'peace of mind' for 300 residents and businesses in West Cork, says O'Donovan
national slow down dayspeedingorganisation: an garda siochana
Judge strikes out case against man after wife asks to withdraw complaint against him

Judge strikes out case against man after wife asks to withdraw complaint against him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more