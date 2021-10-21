360 vehicles found speeding on National Slow Down Day

OVER 360 people have been caught speeding so far by gardaí today, as they continue their 24 Hour National Slow Down Day.

The enforcement operation began at 7am, with the speed of over 180,239 vehicles checked by An Garda Síochána and GoSafe so far.

Of the 360 drivers clocking in over the speed limit, at least five were located in Cork.

One motorist was found going 120km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 near Grenagh, another was driving 11km/h over the 80km/h limit on the R634 in Ballyvergan East in Youghal, and in Ovens, a driver was clocked at a speed of 112km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N22.

Similarly, on the N25 in Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, a vehicle driving 113km/h in a 100km/h zone was found and in Charleville, the 80km/h limit on the R515 in Ardmore was broken by a motorist driving at 89km/h.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are renewing their appeal for motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users on National Slow Down Day.

The highest speed was clocked in Dublin, where a driver was found travelling 140km/h on a 120km/h road.

The highest excess was by a motorist in Thurles, who was found driving 54km/h over an applicable 60km/h limit.

The statistics provided by gardaí today are just some of the examples of “motorists detected putting themselves and others at risk”.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement released today.

National Slow Day continues until the morning of October 22.