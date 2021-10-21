Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 10:02

Two Cork drivers caught speeding so far on National Slow Down Day

Pictured at An Garda Síochána checkpoint on the N71 outside Cork city for the launch of the RSA October Bank Holiday campaign and National Slow Down day is Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority; and Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Murphy, An Garda Siochána. Pic Diane Cusack

During the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 37,666 vehicles and detected 43 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Two drivers in Cork have been caught travelling in excess of the speed limit.

One of the incidents was at Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, with the other at Farran, Ovens.

Both drivers exceeded the 100km/h speed limit.

Examples of speeds detected by motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin 

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick 

• 103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R162 Spiddal Nobber Meath 

• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane Charleville Limerick 

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Callan Road Kilkenny Kilkenny 

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois 

• 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Rineroe Adare Limerick 

• 98km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Palmerston Upper Dublin22 Dublin 

• 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown Navan Meath 

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Brideswell Athlone Westmeath 

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Lisronagh Clonmel Tipperary 

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Garrycleary Crossabeg Wexford 

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam Carrigtwohill Cork 

• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 Farran Ovens Cork 

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Granafallow Abbeyleix Laois 

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

