Cork night-time and live-music sector await guidance as they count down to Jazz festival

The Government announced on Tuesday that while remaining elements of the hospitality, entertainment, and night-time economy sector can reopen from October 22, they could only do so with the full range of protective measures in place.
Talks were underway yesterday as representatives from the pub, restaurant, and hotel trade met with Government officials to discuss the implementation of Covid restrictions, with tourism minister Catherine Martin stating that she is confident the anomalies surrounding the reopening of nightclubs and live music venues will be resolved within the next 24 hours.
Speaking to, Ger Kiely, manager of Cyprus Avenue, 115 Café, and the Old Oak bar was critical of the lack of clarity for the sector.
“What is ‘operational’? What can we do? What can we not do? We don’t know,” he said.
“This is no way to operate with everything so last minute — it’s unbelievable.”
Mr Kiely said he feels there has been “no proper level of support or engagement” for the live events sector.
John Styles, general manager of the Rearden’s Group, which includes Rearden’s, Secret Garden, Hidden Attic, Chambers, and Preachers, also criticised the “muddled” announcements on the further easing of restrictions.
“We’re lucky because we took a punt and we planned for being at a lower capacity,” she said.