Gardaí investigating incidents of egg throwing in Cork city

The incidents are being catergorised as criminal damage.
Among the incidents is one where eggs were thrown at the front of a house on Fairfield Road at around 7pm on Saturday evening. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ are investigating a number of incidents of eggs being thrown in parts of Cork city in recent days.

Among the incidents is one where eggs were thrown at the front of a house on Fairfield Road at around 7pm on Saturday evening.

In another incident under investigation, eggs were thrown at a car at Blackpool shopping centre at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Sinn Fein Councillor Kenneth Collins said he knew of another incident in which a car had a number of eggs thrown at it on Saturday evening on Redemption Road.

He said people engaging in egg throwing need to be aware and mindful of the dangers of throwing eggs at a car, particularly at the windscreen. 

He said: 

“People do not know what reaction the person driving the car could have.” 

Gardaí are also warning people not to use fireworks, following a number of incidents across the city in recent nights.

Last month, a campaign was launched to raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks, by the Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys.

She highlighted the serious dangers associated with fireworks and the significant penalties that people can face for selling or using illegal fireworks. 

Penalties imposed can be as high as €10,000 and/or up to 5 years in prison, if convicted.

Targeted messaging on local radio, social media, YouTube and Spotify will run until early November.

