Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 10:32

Cork financial services company to create 15 new jobs

Mark O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Provest, Financial Services Firm, Douglas, Cork. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

Breda Graham

A Cork-based financial services firm is planning to add 15 new staff members over the next two years as it expands its business in Munster.

The financial services firm based in Douglas, Provest, offers personalised financial advice to private and corporate clients on a range of items from pensions, investments, retirement planning and life cover.

Founded in 2017 by Managing Director Mark O’Sullivan, Provest now has more than 500 clients and the funds to the value of over €200 million currently under management with the aim to double that figure over the next two years.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to announce that we have plans to grow the business over the coming years. We pride ourselves on our experience and personal touch. 

We are not a big corporate bank but we are a team of experts who have years of industry experience and who have come together to offer these valuable services to our clients.

Director with Provest, Kieran McAuliffe, said that it is “a very exciting time” for the company and that they are looking forward to growing the team.

“We love working with our client base to ensure they meet their needs in all aspects of investing. Retirement planning is a big focus for the team at Provest and as we grow we will focus also in the coming years on growing our SME business and pension planning for SME clients,” he said.

