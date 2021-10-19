Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 14:48

Gardaí search for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí search for missing Cork teenager

Missing Person Kyle Gillen, 14 Years, Togher, Co. Cork.

Gardaí in Togher are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Kyle Gillen, who went missing from his home in Togher, Co. Cork on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Kyle is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, Kyle was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black tracksuit trousers and a black baseball cap.

Kyle is known to frequent the Cork city area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Reopening decision: Protective measures to remain in place; no limits for wedding numbers Reopening decision: Protective measures to remain in place; no limits for wedding numbers
CAITLIN TWOMEY; MICHELLE TWOMEY; CUMH apologises to Cork girl (9) left 'profoundly disabled' by birth injuries as damages of €8m awarded
In pictures: Hollywood actor found his roots in Cork In pictures: Hollywood actor found his roots in Cork
cork garda
WATCH: Cork Airport issues update on runway project

WATCH: Cork Airport issues update on runway project

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more