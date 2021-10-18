Couples can be in with a chance to 'win a wedding' while supporting Cork charity

HERE comes…a free wedding!

A fundraising draw for the Rainbow Club, by Carrigaline Court Hotel, will replace the annual Rainbow Masquerade Ball this year and give entrants a chance to win a free wedding.

The hotel management decided to do the draw because of not being able to run the ball this year due to Covid-19.

Tickets for the 'Win a Wedding' competition are priced at €20, with all proceeds going to the Rainbow Club Cork Centre for Autism.

The centre is supported by over 60 volunteers, and provides skills, support and a community hub for children and young people with autism and their families in order to promote inclusivity, education and career opportunities leading to a fulfilled lifestyle and participation in all aspects of society.

The wedding package is worth €10,000 and can be transferred to family or friends by the winner.

The package includes a four-course meal for 100 guests in the hotel’s Alders Suite Ballroom, as well as a prosecco drinks reception, wedding cake, bridal bouquet, starlight dancefloor a fairy light backdrop, flower wall, DJ and complimentary hotel bedrooms.

Carrigaline Court Hotel’s General Manager Jerry Healy said: “We have a long association with The Rainbow Club and know first-hand from our close working relationship over the years the fantastic work that they do and the enormous positive impact that they have had on families that avail of their supports and services.

"We wanted to come up with a way of maintaining support for the Charity while at the same time offering people a chance to make their own dreams, or dreams of their friends and family come true, by winning a fantastic wedding package delivered by the team at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.”

Founder and CEO of The Rainbow Club Karen O’Mahony said: “The people of Cork have always shown immense generosity to us even throughout difficult circumstances and this unwavering support has not gone unnoticed and I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the public on behalf of The Rainbow Club, and we would urge people to continue this support by buying a ticket for this fantastic prize.”

Tickets and further details on the promotion are available at www.carrigcourt.com/win and the raffle closes on December 3.