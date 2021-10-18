Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 11:00

Hollywood superstars continue their whistle-stop tour of Cork

Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello’s trip to Ireland. Sophia snapped a pic of herself and Joe at Blarney Castle in Cork.

Modern Family's Sofia Vergara and Superman star Joe Manganiello have continued their tour of Cork over the weekend.

They initially uploaded pictures on Friday from the Rebel county - first from Fitzgerald's Park where they sat to eat a takeaway from renowned local chipper Jackie Lonnox's.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in Fitzgerald's Park
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in Fitzgerald's Park

Then, on Saturday, the pair were spotted at the Blarney Castle Estate where they took pics of the castle and their little dog on the Turistiando on the grounds.

And on Saturday night, Sofia posted pictures of delicious sweet treats served at Ballymaloe House, the family-run country house and restaurant in East Cork.

Sunday saw the couple travel to Three Castle Head where they took some snaps with local animals and the incredible views.

Celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello loving their trip to Cork

