Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 08:30

Application lodged for 65 apartments in Cork suburb

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork City Council which would see 65 apartments built in Douglas if given the go-ahead. Sirio Investment Management Ltd is seeking permission for the development at East Douglas Street and East Douglas Village.

The proposed development consists of the demolition of two existing on-site buildings and associated structures and the construction of 65 residential apartments comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bed units. Forty-five of the apartments would be build to rent. The development would also include a residents’ gym, residents’ meeting room and associated residential amenities.

The proposed development would be constructed in three blocks. Block A would be a four to six-storey block with 20 apartments, Block B would be a six-storey block with 15 apartments, and Block C would be eight to 10 storeys containing 30 apartments.

Permission is also being sought for the construction of four commercial units for retail or retail services use and vehicular access to basement car parking from the Aldi carpark as well as all associated development works including basement bicycle parking and 18 basement car parking spaces, and new pedestrian access and crossings.

The application is at pre-validation stage. A decision on the planning application is due by December 7.

