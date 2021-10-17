Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 21:43

Celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello loving their trip to Cork

Celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello loving their trip to Cork

Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello’s trip to Ireland. Sofia snapped a pic of herself and Joe at Blarney Castle in Cork.

Roisin Burke

FROM chips fit for a King to a Castle in Cork, global celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are finding their way around the finer things in the Rebel County as their tour of the real capital continues.

On Saturday the pair were spotted at the Blarney Castle Estate where they took pics of the castle and their little dog on the Turistiando on the grounds.

And on Saturday night, Sofia posted pictures of delicious sweet treats served at Ballymaloe House, the family-run country house and restaurant in East Cork.

Earlier in the week the pair took a trip to Jackie Lennox Chipper on Bandon Road before wandering to Fitzgerald Park to enjoy their chips.

The Modern Family and Superman stars have been touring Ireland all week, previously sharing pictures from Dublin and Galway on their travels.

It's not clear how long they'll be staying in Cork, but locals were delighted to see them happily roaming the city.

Read More

Cork chipper 'freaking out' after seeing their chips on the lips of global superstar

More in this section

Pics: Hundreds attend march to protest proposed closure of east Cork mental health facility Pics: Hundreds attend march to protest proposed closure of east Cork mental health facility
Government not contemplating going backwards on Covid restrictions – Taoiseach Government not contemplating going backwards on Covid restrictions – Taoiseach
Lotto prize of €250,000 won in Cork on Saturday  Lotto prize of €250,000 won in Cork on Saturday 
corkcork businesscork celebs
Beer In Amsterdam

37 Cork pubs have closed since the beginning of Covid pandemic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more