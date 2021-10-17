Celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello loving their trip to Cork

FROM chips fit for a King to a Castle in Cork, global celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are finding their way around the finer things in the Rebel County as their tour of the real capital continues.

On Saturday the pair were spotted at the Blarney Castle Estate where they took pics of the castle and their little dog on the Turistiando on the grounds.

And on Saturday night, Sofia posted pictures of delicious sweet treats served at Ballymaloe House, the family-run country house and restaurant in East Cork.

Earlier in the week the pair took a trip to Jackie Lennox Chipper on Bandon Road before wandering to Fitzgerald Park to enjoy their chips.

The Modern Family and Superman stars have been touring Ireland all week, previously sharing pictures from Dublin and Galway on their travels.

It's not clear how long they'll be staying in Cork, but locals were delighted to see them happily roaming the city.