Four Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence above the national average for rates

FOUR Cork Local Electoral Areas returned higher incidence rates of Covid-19 than the national average following the latest figures released by the national Covid-19 Data Hub.

The current Covid-19 14-day Incidence Rate per 100,000 population is 394.2.

Kanturk Local Electoral Area recorded the highest incidence rate in Cork in the period from September 28 to October 11. Kanturk LEA recorded 234 cases and an incidence rate of 938.4. The population of Kanturk LEA is 24,935.

Their latest figures show a substantial increase from their previous results of 119 positive cases and an incidence rate of 477.2.

Mallow Local Electoral Area has returned a drop in cases for the first time in four weeks. Mallow LEA recorded 201 cases and an incidence rate of 689.4. This is significantly down from their previous tally of 262 cases and an incidence rate of 898.6.

Skibbereen - West Cork LEA posted a sharp increase in both their positive cases and their incidence rate for the third successive week. They had a jump in cases from 74 to 126, with the incidence rate rising from 244.4 to 416.1.

Cork City North West recorded an increase in their positive cases and incidence rate respectively. They reported 167 cases which are up from their previous tally of 108. Their current 14-day incidence rate is 415.6 per 100k of the population which is substantially up from their previous incidence rate of 268.8.

Cork City North East LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 379.4 which is up from 279.8. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 160 up from 118.

Bantry - West Cork LEA experienced a sharp rise in cases with 82 reported this week compared to 44 last week. The current 14-day incidence rate is 365.7 up from 196.2.

Cobh moved up slightly with 122 positive cases reported this week compared to 104 last week. Their incidence rate is up slightly from 304.8 to 357.6.

Cork City South Central LEA saw a jump in the 14-day incidence rate from 279.3 per 100k of the population to 346.5. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 134, up from 108.

Fermoy LEA currently has a current 14-day incidence rate of 337.9 per 100k of the population which represents an increase from last week when it was 285.7. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 134 up from 104 cases last week.

Macroom LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 320.3 up from 238.8 and the case count is 118 up from 88.

Cork City South West LEA recorded a small hike in the 14-day incidence rate which went from 299.7 to 308.2 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period is now 145. It was previously 141.

Carrigaline LEA showed an increase in cases with 95 reported this week compared to 74 last week. The current 14-day incidence rate is 270.3 an increase from 210.6.

Cork City South East LEA recorded a rise in cases with 117 cases, a jump of 17 from their previous figure. Their incidence rate is now 273.5, an increase from 233.7.

Bandon - Kinsale LEA had an increase in cases with 64 cases reported this week compared to 52 in the last 14-day cycle. The current 14-day incidence rate is 171.7 which is up from 139.5.

Midleton LEA which includes Youghal recorded the lowest stats for both positive cases and the 14-day incidence rate. Their numbers came down for the third successive week.

They had the lowest 14-day incidence rate of 123.2 down from 136.4 with 56 cases this week. This represents a decrease of six cases in the last 14 day period.