Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 14:36

Visiting hours suspended at Cork hospital

Bantry General Hospital will be temporarily suspending visitors from today due to a high volume of presentations to the Acute Medical Assessment Unit
Visiting hours suspended at Cork hospital

Exceptions to new visitor restrictions at Bantry General Hospital will be made in "exceptional circumstances". Picture: Andy Gibson.

Martha Brennan

Bantry General Hospital has announced that it will be temporarily suspending visitors to all wards and departments from today, with exceptions only to be made in special circumstances, such as for critically ill patients and pediatric patients.

In a statement released today, the hospital said that the measures have been put in place due to "significant challenges", including a high volume of presentations to the Acute Medical Assessment Unit and a need for increased infection control.

The measures are effective immediately but do not apply to the St Josephs Residential Unit on hospital grounds.

"The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised," the hospital said. 

"All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients."

Visitors will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as the end of life of a patient who does not have Covid-19, where two nominated relatives will be allowed entry.

Similarly, where a patient is critically ill, two relatives will also be allowed to visit. 

In the case of the end of life of a patient who has Covid-19, one nominated relative will be allowed to visit wearing the correct PPE.

One parent will be allowed to visit a child in the paediatric unit at a time.

Hospital management have also requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP and explore all other options available, such as the Local Injury Unit or Southdoc out of hours service, before going to the hospital at this time.

Read More

‘Significant removal of restrictions’ likely on October 22, says Coveney

More in this section

New mural in Cork celebrates 50 years of Down Syndrome Ireland New mural in Cork celebrates 50 years of Down Syndrome Ireland
Irish Water to replace problematic water mains in Cork village Irish Water to replace problematic water mains in Cork village
Cork traffic: Car broken down at busy interchange Cork traffic: Car broken down at busy interchange
place: bantry
Cabinet meeting - Dublin

‘Significant removal of restrictions’ likely on October 22, says Coveney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more