Visiting hours suspended at Cork hospital

Bantry General Hospital has announced that it will be temporarily suspending visitors to all wards and departments from today, with exceptions only to be made in special circumstances, such as for critically ill patients and pediatric patients.

In a statement released today, the hospital said that the measures have been put in place due to "significant challenges", including a high volume of presentations to the Acute Medical Assessment Unit and a need for increased infection control.

The measures are effective immediately but do not apply to the St Josephs Residential Unit on hospital grounds.

"The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised," the hospital said.

"All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients."

Visitors will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as the end of life of a patient who does not have Covid-19, where two nominated relatives will be allowed entry.

Similarly, where a patient is critically ill, two relatives will also be allowed to visit.

In the case of the end of life of a patient who has Covid-19, one nominated relative will be allowed to visit wearing the correct PPE.

One parent will be allowed to visit a child in the paediatric unit at a time.

Hospital management have also requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP and explore all other options available, such as the Local Injury Unit or Southdoc out of hours service, before going to the hospital at this time.