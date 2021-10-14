Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 15:15

Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork

The latest weekly report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Covid-19 deaths reported in Ireland shows that 13 deaths were reported nationally in the week up to October 12.

Mary Corcoran

New figures show a further rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths being reported in Cork.

The mean age of those who died was 86.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths reported nationally since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,306.

The report shows that 461 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork between the beginning of the pandemic and up to this date, up from 453 the previous week- a difference of eight.

More than 35,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Cork since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed here in 2020.

The latest figures come as concern mounts over a rise in the volume Covid-19 cases being reported. 

Last night, Dr Ronan Glynn Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health warned that they are seeing a very high level of disease circulating in communities.

"There has been fantastic uptake of Covid-19 vaccination over recent months.

"Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

“The spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of COVID-19 in our hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated," he said.

Dr Glynn appealed to people who have not received the vaccine, to do so.

“Choosing to get vaccinated is an act of protection for yourself – it may save your life - but it is also an act of solidarity with others; the more of us that get vaccinated, the safer we all are," he said.

