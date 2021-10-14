Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 11:22

Pfizer vaccine to be given at walk-in vaccination clinic in Cork city this weekend

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be available at Cork City Hall on Sunday, October 17 from 1.15pm to 4pm.

Breda Graham

Those wishing to receive a first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can do so at Cork City Hall this weekend.

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be available at Cork City Hall on Sunday, October 17 from 1.15pm to 4pm.

The clinic is a Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinic. Those who have had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine who do not want a second dose of AstraZeneca can choose to get the mRNA vaccine dose instead.

Those attending for their second dose must have proof of their first dose. Those who do not have proof of their first dose will not be vaccinated at a dose 2 clinic.

It does not matter where those receiving their second dose had their first dose at a GP, pharmacy or in another country.

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend a walk-in clinic alone and children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian.

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine and children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

