Mural inspired by the housing crisis on show in Cork

ANOTHER mural has popped up in Cork, as the Ardú Street Art Project continues to bring the city streets to life this month.

Two weeks after Friz completed her mural on St Finbarr’s Road, another work has finished up just a short walk away.

Located on South Main Street, ‘What is Home?’ by Dublin-based artist Asbestos is a piece inspired by the housing crisis.

“I painted this figure wearing a cardboard box on his head to start a conversation with the public about what home means to them. As a country we are currently in an existential crisis over housing,” the artist said.

“The figure wearing the box is me, but a fictional version of myself who’s looking at the world with a naive viewpoint.”

What is Home? by Asbestos on South Main Street. Picture: Shane O'Driscoll.

Asbestos has been contributing to Ireland’s urban landscape since 2003 and specializes in mixed media artwork, combining mediums like photography and painting.

“Painted over eight days in the sunshine and rain, it was wonderful to speak to so many curious Corkonians about the mural,” the artist added.