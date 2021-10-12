Cork boy who had settlement approved in negligence case to travel to America for surgeries

THE East Cork boy who has had a final settlement of €18m approved in a medical negligence case against the HSE will travel to the US next year for two major surgeries.

Alex Foley, aged 11, from Saleen, Midleton, who was born on October 5, 2010, suffered hypovolaemic shock during his birth, due to a ruptured vasa praevia which went undiagnosed during his mother Laurane’s pregnancy.

He now suffers from spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, resulting in mobility and cognitive difficulties.

He has also developed epilepsy. His twin brother Jacob was born with no difficulties.

On Tuesday, a final settlement of €18 million was approved by the High Court in a medical negligence claim against the Health Service Executive.

In 2016, an interim settlement of €1.98 million was approved by the High Court. His parents Laurane and Patrick were in court for the latest settlement.

Laurane told The Echo: “He is going well. He is doing therapies six days a week.”

She said the family is relieved that the legal process has now ended.

But she said: “Next May, he will be going to the US to have surgery on his Achilles area and will also have surgery for his feet. He is anxious about that.”

In 2015, Alex travelled to the US after a major fundraising campaign for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery to help him walk for the first time.

He spent six weeks in hospital in Missouri for the procedure.

He returned to the US for further surgery in 2019 to have his hamstrings lengthened.

Although he is now able to walk, illness or tiredness can result in him needing a wheelchair.

Alex is a pupil at the School of the Divine Child in Ballintemple.

He spent a week in Limerick recently to take part in pool and land therapy with a Lanzarote-based company that comes to Ireland regularly to work with Irish clients including Alex.

Laurane described her son as an extremely happy child, despite the difficulties of his condition. And she said: “He is so empathetic towards people.”