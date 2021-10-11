WATCH: Sinn Féin's Alternative Budget would deliver 20,000 public homes each year, says Cork TD

Sinn Féin's housing plan, part of its Alternative Budget for 2022, would make a "real difference to ordinary working people and families", Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould has said.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Gould said the proposals outlined in the party's Alternative Budget are "credible" and could go a long way in tackling the housing crisis.

"We know that many people’s lives are being destroyed by the housing crisis and we want to make a difference," he said

"Our proposal outlines a number of key measures to tackle the housing crisis.

"The first is to build 20,000 public homes – 12,000 social, 4,000 affordable rental and 4,000 affordable purchase each year because we believe that that’s what’s needed."

Mr Gould said the party would also vastly increase spending when it comes to housing.

"We also believe there needs to be a vacant property tax.

"There are over 90,000 properties lying idle that could be turned around quickly to house families that badly need them.

"We also believe the standard of housing needs to be improved and for those who are homeless, we want to reduce and, over time, end the homeless crisis that our country is in the middle of," he continued.

Mr Gould said the party is acutely aware that the housing crisis is "an emergency for a lot of people".

"Our budget proposals, we believe, will make a real difference to ordinary working people and families because they need help now and that’s what Sinn Féin wants to provide."