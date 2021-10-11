Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 17:25

WATCH: Sinn Féin's Alternative Budget would deliver 20,000 public homes each year, says Cork TD

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Gould said the proposals outlined in the party's Alternative Budget are "credible" and could go a long way in tackling the housing crisis. 
WATCH: Sinn Féin's Alternative Budget would deliver 20,000 public homes each year, says Cork TD

Sinn Féin's housing plan, part of its alternative budget for 2022, would make a "real difference to ordinary working people and families", Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould has said.  Picture: Mike English

Amy Nolan

Sinn Féin's housing plan, part of its Alternative Budget for 2022, would make a "real difference to ordinary working people and families", Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould has said. 

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Gould said the proposals outlined in the party's Alternative Budget are "credible" and could go a long way in tackling the housing crisis. 

"We know that many people’s lives are being destroyed by the housing crisis and we want to make a difference," he said

"Our proposal outlines a number of key measures to tackle the housing crisis. 

"The first is to build 20,000 public homes – 12,000 social, 4,000 affordable rental and 4,000 affordable purchase each year because we believe that that’s what’s needed."

Mr Gould said the party would also vastly increase spending when it comes to housing.

"We also believe there needs to be a vacant property tax. 

"There are over 90,000 properties lying idle that could be turned around quickly to house families that badly need them.

"We also believe the standard of housing needs to be improved and for those who are homeless, we want to reduce and, over time, end the homeless crisis that our country is in the middle of," he continued.

Mr Gould said the party is acutely aware that the housing crisis is "an emergency for a lot of people".

"Our budget proposals, we believe, will make a real difference to ordinary working people and families because they need help now and that’s what Sinn Féin wants to provide."

Read More

Cork TD calls for increased support for the retired in Budget 2022

More in this section

Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Judge calls for action on access to porn as she jails Cork teen for rape of niece
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man appears in court following seizure of €18k worth of cocaine in Cork city house
Cork County Council send third correspondence re delays on popular scheme Cork County Council send third correspondence re delays on popular scheme
#budget2022
This is a drill: Exercise to test emergency plan at Cork facility tomorrow 

This is a drill: Exercise to test emergency plan at Cork facility tomorrow 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more