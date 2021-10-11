Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 10:47

Cork TD calls for increased support for the retired in Budget 2022

Cork TD calls for increased support for the retired in Budget 2022

Colm Burke has shared what his top priorities in Budget 2022 are.

Breda Graham

Fine Gael’s spokesperson for health Colm Burke has said that his number one priority for this year’s Budget is to see an increase in support for those who are retired.

The Cork North Central TD outlined to The Echo the four areas he wishes to see tackled in the Budget which will be announced tomorrow.

Deputy Burke said: “My four priorities for this Budget is to increase the level of support for those who are retired, that’s number one.

“Number two is to make sure we provide adequate funding to deal with the waiting list in our healthcare system.

“Number three, I believe we need to provide additional support for child care and for people who have young families.

And my number four is that we need to broaden the tax base to reduce the level of tax paid by the lower income group and also by the middle income group.

Deputy Burke said that he believes the country has “carefully managed the economy over the last number of years” and that this Budget can deliver the best package for the people of the country.

“I believe by dealing with this Budget in a realistic and logical way, we can deliver the best package for the population of this country,” he said.

Read More

Parents having to choose between 'unpaid leave or child missing days' due to lack of transport for special school in Carrigaline

More in this section

Backpack of school child. Face mask and sanitizer. Parents having to choose between 'unpaid leave or child missing days' due to lack of transport for special school in Carrigaline
Houses under construction and renovation being targeted by thieves, warn Cork gardaí Houses under construction and renovation being targeted by thieves, warn Cork gardaí
RNLI crew tasked with providing medical evacuation from Cork island  RNLI crew tasked with providing medical evacuation from Cork island 
Emergency Services Stock

Emergency services attend road incident in East Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more