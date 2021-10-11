Cork TD calls for increased support for the retired in Budget 2022

Fine Gael’s spokesperson for health Colm Burke has said that his number one priority for this year’s Budget is to see an increase in support for those who are retired.

The Cork North Central TD outlined to The Echo the four areas he wishes to see tackled in the Budget which will be announced tomorrow.

Deputy Burke said: “My four priorities for this Budget is to increase the level of support for those who are retired, that’s number one.

“Number two is to make sure we provide adequate funding to deal with the waiting list in our healthcare system.

“Number three, I believe we need to provide additional support for child care and for people who have young families.

And my number four is that we need to broaden the tax base to reduce the level of tax paid by the lower income group and also by the middle income group.

Deputy Burke said that he believes the country has “carefully managed the economy over the last number of years” and that this Budget can deliver the best package for the people of the country.

“I believe by dealing with this Budget in a realistic and logical way, we can deliver the best package for the population of this country,” he said.