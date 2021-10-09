Cork barrister called to the Inner Bar

A Cork barrister is one of 23 members of The Bar of Ireland who have been called to the Inner Bar at the Supreme Court.

Ray Boland SC from Ballintemple will be part of the proceedings which is one of the Chief Justice Mr Frank Clarke’s final official ceremonies before retirement and the first in-person event of The Bar of Ireland since 2019.

The call to the Inner Bar marks the transition from Junior Counsel to Senior Counsel for members recognised as possessing specialist skills and expertise in the practice of law and advocacy, both written and oral.

In addition, Patents of Precedence are granted by the Chief Justice, conferring on the 23 barristers the status of Senior Counsel.

Maura McNally S.C., Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, said: “The Call to the Inner Bar is a recognition of the advancement and achievement by my 23 colleagues of professional skills across a wide range of legal specialism. Their achievement reinforces the role and contribution of Barristers to the social and economic fabric of the State.

Ray Boland pictured with parents Tony and Collette following a ceremony in the Supreme Court where he was called to the inner bar....Pic Collins Courts

“Their skills in advocacy, and their experience and deep knowledge and understanding of the law, and of dispute resolution, represent valuable and unique qualities possessed by Barristers, and used for the benefit of clients and society in general.

“This, read in conjunction with a culture of continuous professional development, drawing from both national, European and international sources and experiences, are all positive indicators for the rule of law and access to justice”, she said.

The Bar continues to support and promote the Inner Bar as a viable career route and progression for female colleagues with a total of five female members being called to the Inner Bar.

Ray Boland pictured following a ceremony in the Supreme Court where he was called to the inner bar....Pic Collins Courts

Maura McNally S.C. said it is “an additionally historic occasion” for her female colleagues, especially in the Centenary year of the Call to the Bar of the first female barristers in 1921.

“While almost 40% of all barristers are female, only some 17% of Senior Counsel are female. The reasons for this discrepancy are myriad, and we are continuing to put in place initiatives to address and close this gender gap. More positive steps are, in my opinion, not only required, but required urgently”, she said.