Vinyl event to return to Kinsale following ‘record’ interest

Following on from the success of the inaugural event two years ago, The Kinsale Record Fair is set to make a return later this month.

The event was first held in Hamlets bar in the town in 2019 and proved to be a great success, however, plans for a second fair in 2020 were scuppered by the pandemic.

“After our first success in Hamlets bar in 2019 we hoped to host the event last year, but unfortunately due to restrictions we couldn't.

“This year we're hosting it in the Kinsale Youth Community Café with an initiative to raise funds for the self-sufficient youth café,” organiser Dennis Collins told The Echo.

Vinyl traders from across the country will be selling at this year’s event which will also feature live DJ performances and a vintage clothing stall.

The record fair will take place on Sunday, October 17 in the Kinsale Youth Community Café.

There will be an entry charge of €2 with all proceeds going to the café.

The record fair will run from 1pm to 6pm.

