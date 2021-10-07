Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 09:00

‘We’re aiming for the best INDIE ever’: Ticket details for long-running Cork festival announced

Lewis Capaldi performs on the first day of Indiependence 2019. Ticket details for INDIE22 have been announced. Photo: Kieran Frost

Amy Nolan

Ticket details for one of Cork’s most popular and longest-running festivals have been announced, with organisers stating they are aiming to make next year’s event “the best INDIE ever”.

The three-day music festival will be back in Mitchelstown on the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2022 at its usual location.

Tickets for next year’s Indiependence Festival go on sale at 10am on Saturday, October 16 with a limited number of Early Bird and Tier 1 tickets being made available.

Both this year and last INDIE, which typically attracts music lovers in their droves to the North Cork town, was scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, MD of INDIE, Shane Dunne said the festival will be back with a bang next year.

“While we expect the cost of running events to rise we’ve kept ticket prices in the same region as 2019 and what was planned for 2020.

“We’re also doing away with the car parking charge and it’s now included in the ticket.

“We’re aiming for the best INDIE ever and to make things a little better year on year like we’ve always tried to do.

“The festival goers make any festival, without them it’s nothing, we’re here to do what we can to ensure they have the most enjoyable experience possible,” he said.

INDIE has grown into one of Ireland’s most successful and longest-running festivals since it began life in Mitchelstown in 2006.

INDIE19 saw performances from headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro, Catfish & the Bottlemen, and Gavin James, with 15,000 people descending on the picturesque Galtee Mountains site.

First line-up announcements for next year’s festival are to follow in the coming weeks.

Early Bird tickets cost €139; Tier 1 tickets cost €149; Full price tickets cost €159.

To book visit www.indiependencefestival.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> / www.ticketmaster.ie

