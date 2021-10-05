Water tanker arranged for north Cork as possible outages warned

Irish Water and Cork County Council engineers are continuing to investigate a blockage on the Mitchelstown Public Water Supply Network after issuing a warning that residents may experience outages this week.

Though there was no disruption to water supplies yesterday, Irish Water has stated that some customers may experience a temporary water outage today.

In the event that the issue on the supply network has not been resolved by this evening, Irish Water and Cork County Council has arranged for tankered water to be in place this afternoon at Ballinwilliam Estate and at Ballygiblin Church.

In a statement today, Irish Water also suggested that residents boil their water before consumption as a "precautionary measure".

“Crews continue to try and pinpoint the exact location of the issue and we hope to have this rectified as soon as possible. During this period, customers may experience intermittent reductions in pressure or supply," said Irish Water's regional operations lead Pat Britton.

“We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve when possible. However, it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing."

Areas that may be affected include Mitchelstown, Garryleigh, Corracunna, Ballyarthur, Kilbehenny, Garrane, Kilglass, Curragh More, Furrow, Gurteennaboul, Pollardstown and Ballgiblin.

The engineers have been investigating the issue since the beginning of the weekend.

“We understand the inconvenience caused when these issues occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers," Mr Britton added.

Anyone wishing to avail of the water tanker this afternoon is asked to bring their own containers and adhere to social distancing when queuing.