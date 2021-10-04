32 Covid-19 patients in Cork hospitals as 892 cases recorded nationally

There has been an additional 892 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland.

As of 8am on Monday, 333 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 64 were in ICU.

There are a total of 32 cases of Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, according to the HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals.

As of 8pm on Sunday, October 3, there were 23 positive cases at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and nine positive cases at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were five people with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and one Covid-19 positive case in ICU at MUH.

The national five day moving average is 1,172.