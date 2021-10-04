Commitment to Cork Event Centre included in new National Development Plan 

A commitment to Cork Event Centre is included in the newly published National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2030.

The plan, which was officially launched in Cork earlier today, provides a “vision” on how Ireland will grow over the next 10 years, with a total public investment of €165 billion earmarked for essential projects.

The plan says the new event centre will represent a “major contribution to urban regeneration, enhanced amenity and heritage and increased quality of life for Cork” and will “also aid the wider economic potential and balanced regional development of the southern / Midwestern region.”

The project will be delivered by way of a partnership between Cork City Council and the successful bidder, with funding provided by the department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the NDP.

Cork City Council will also deliver significant and complementary public realm enhancements in the city centre.

Speaking in Cork today, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said there has been ongoing work by all the key stakeholders - Cork City Council, Live Nation and BAM- to progress the event centre.

The Minister said that work continued right through the pandemic to agree the legal terms relating to how much public funding will be made available and he said that work is nearing completion.

“I understand there is agreement in principal on all substantive issues in the funding agreement and Live Nation and BAM are working to mobilise their design team so they can be fully engaged once corporate approval is secured from Live Nation in Ireland,” he said.

A number of other Cork related projects are included in the plan including plans for progressing the development of a suburban rail network between Mallow, Midleton and Cobh, investment in the M20 and M28 projects, and delivery of a new elective hospital in the city.