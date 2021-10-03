Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 15:05

WATCH: Update given on runway reconstruction as CEO of Cork Chamber voices support for the project

The timing of the 10-week project has received some criticism, however speaking about the project the CEO of Cork Chamber, Conor Healy said there is "really no good time to undertake" such work.
WATCH: Update given on runway reconstruction as CEO of Cork Chamber voices support for the project

CEO of Cork Chamber, Conor Healy. Still from Cork Airport video.

Amy Nolan

Cork Airport has said "great progress" is being made on the runway reconstruction works, with the CEO of Cork Chamber voicing his support for the project.

In a tweet, the airport said that The Colas Ireland team and subcontractors have installed 47 electrical pits and laid 6000 tonnes of asphalt and 1.2km of ducts so far.

The timing of the 10-week project has received some criticism, however speaking about the project the CEO of Cork Chamber, Conor Healy said there is "really no good time to undertake" such work.

"This investment in the runway at Cork Airport certainly has been a topic of debate over the last number of months in Cork but I think it’s really important for everyone to understand that there’s really no good time to undertake this type of work and the sensible thing to do was to shut the airport to get all of this work done on block so that when we get back to greater levels of business travel and leisure travel over the next number of months, that Cork Airport is absolutely best positioned to accommodate the needs of business, the needs of travellers and the needs of the airlines," he said.

"I think that’s something that’s really to be welcomed, that when we get to the end of 2021 and into 2022, there is no disruption, there are no barriers to absolute return to travel, return to business activity – that’s really, really important."

Cork Airport closed its doors last month, as it embarked on a 10-week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge, and centreline lighting.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

The airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the enhancement works.

Read More

Ryanair’s Cork return a hailed as ‘good news’ for people and the economy

More in this section

No Time To Die 'Difference doesn't equal evil': Cork man living with a facial difference calls for change in depiction of villains on screen
Hostel for Ex-Defence Forces personnel opens in Cobh with plans afoot for another facility in the city Hostel for Ex-Defence Forces personnel opens in Cobh with plans afoot for another facility in the city
Garda stock Emergency services at the scene of a road traffic collision in West Cork; local diversions in place
cork airport
Government still committed to Sláintecare, Minister says

Government still committed to Sláintecare, Minister says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more