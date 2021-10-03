WATCH: Update given on runway reconstruction as CEO of Cork Chamber voices support for the project

Cork Airport has said "great progress" is being made on the runway reconstruction works, with the CEO of Cork Chamber voicing his support for the project.

In a tweet, the airport said that The Colas Ireland team and subcontractors have installed 47 electrical pits and laid 6000 tonnes of asphalt and 1.2km of ducts so far.

The timing of the 10-week project has received some criticism, however speaking about the project the CEO of Cork Chamber, Conor Healy said there is "really no good time to undertake" such work.

"This investment in the runway at Cork Airport certainly has been a topic of debate over the last number of months in Cork but I think it’s really important for everyone to understand that there’s really no good time to undertake this type of work and the sensible thing to do was to shut the airport to get all of this work done on block so that when we get back to greater levels of business travel and leisure travel over the next number of months, that Cork Airport is absolutely best positioned to accommodate the needs of business, the needs of travellers and the needs of the airlines," he said.

"I think that’s something that’s really to be welcomed, that when we get to the end of 2021 and into 2022, there is no disruption, there are no barriers to absolute return to travel, return to business activity – that’s really, really important."

Cork Airport closed its doors last month, as it embarked on a 10-week project which will see the reconstruction of the runway along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge, and centreline lighting.

The project to reconstruct the main runway (16/34) is being supported by Government funding of €10 million from the Department of Transport, announced in November 2020.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals, and construction.

Cork Airport is investing over €40 million between 2020-2022 to upgrade and enhance critical infrastructure.

The airport is poised to reopen on the morning of November 22 following the enhancement works.