Councillor calls for staggered opening hours for pubs following scenes on Washington Street

A Cork city councillor has called for "joined-up and mature thinking" when it comes to Cork nightlife suggesting staggered opening and closing times for pubs may be a way of avoiding a repeat of the thronged scenes in the city last night.

Pictures and videos on social media showed people in their droves on Washington Street last night when pubs closed for the night.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí attended the scene last night at approximately 11.30pm and encountered "a large crowd of persons in the area".

"One man, (50 years) was intoxicated and arrested for public order offences.

"He has since been charged in relation to the incident and released and will appear in court at a later date.

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Speaking to The Echo following the scenes last night, Independent councillor Ken O'Flynn suggested a staggered approach to business opening hours could bring about a safer nighttime experience.

He said that while he is happy to see people "back out and about and to see people filing into pubs and to restaurants" after the city has been "dormant" so long he said that "allowing hundreds, maybe thousands of people out onto the street at closing time all at the one time is no good to anyone".

"It’s certainly no good for the Garda resources that we have and it’s no good for the taxi business," he said.

"There needs to be a bit of joined-up and mature thinking about this.

"This is not about me being the fun police or anyone else being the fun police, we’re a purple flag city for night-time experience but that has to be a safe, well managed night-time experience.

"I think we have to look at what other countries are doing.

"In mainland Europe and even into Asia people are staggering their opening and closing times.

"That means that two or three pubs are closing at 11pm, two or three pubs are closing at 2am - they’re opening later and finishing later, there are late-night pubs and you have that going on until 3am/4am and that allows the police to maintain the city, it doesn’t bring thousands of people fighting over taxis and arguing on the streets," Mr O'Flynn said.

He said such an approach could alleviate some of the pressure for taxi drivers and Gardaí.