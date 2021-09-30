Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 12:23

Major revamp planned for Lidl in Cork town 

The final go-ahead has been given for the complete demolition of the existing shop.
Major revamp planned for Lidl in Cork town 

Lidl Ireland had appealed a number of planning conditions to An Bord Pleanála. 

Sarah O’Dwyer

A discount foodstore in North Cork is set for a major revamp, as the final go-ahead has been given for the complete demolition of the existing Lidl in Mitchelstown.

Permission had previously been granted for the development - which will see the construction of a new single level mono-pitched licenced discount foodstore on the Fermoy Rd, Brigown, Mitchelstown.

Twenty-nine conditions were attached to the permission from the local authority’s planning department - including one which could have seen reduced opening hours for the store.

Conditions appealed 

However, Lidl Ireland GmbH appealed three of the conditions to An Bord Pleanála - the first of which related to opening hours. The condition stipulated that the shop could be open from 8am to 9:30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive, however, the store currently operates until 10pm. Lidl were successful in their bid to have this condition amended.

Meanwhile, they also appealed the “vague” wording of two further conditions relating to any damage to existing roadways and pathways. The conditions stated that they would have to be repaired by the developer.

However, An Bord Pleanála’s inspector agreed with the developers that the wording was too vague, and recommended that the two conditions be omitted from the grant of permission.

The board agreed and stated that the two conditions “fail to meet the criteria for valid planning conditions.”

Read More

Boil water notice put in place for 2,400 people in Cork

More in this section

Cork horse rescue raising funds for shelters ahead of cold spell Cork horse rescue raising funds for shelters ahead of cold spell
DENIS SCANNELL Plans to create six additional outdoor gyms in Cork
Jail for man who caused 45-minute Garda pursuit across northside of Cork city Jail for man who caused 45-minute Garda pursuit across northside of Cork city
north corkplanningcork business
Cork set for new Alpine Skate Trail this winter

Cork set for new Alpine Skate Trail this winter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more