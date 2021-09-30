Major revamp planned for Lidl in Cork town 

A discount foodstore in North Cork is set for a major revamp, as the final go-ahead has been given for the complete demolition of the existing Lidl in Mitchelstown.

Permission had previously been granted for the development - which will see the construction of a new single level mono-pitched licenced discount foodstore on the Fermoy Rd, Brigown, Mitchelstown.

Twenty-nine conditions were attached to the permission from the local authority’s planning department - including one which could have seen reduced opening hours for the store.

Conditions appealed

However, Lidl Ireland GmbH appealed three of the conditions to An Bord Pleanála - the first of which related to opening hours. The condition stipulated that the shop could be open from 8am to 9:30pm Monday to Saturday inclusive, however, the store currently operates until 10pm. Lidl were successful in their bid to have this condition amended.

Meanwhile, they also appealed the “vague” wording of two further conditions relating to any damage to existing roadways and pathways. The conditions stated that they would have to be repaired by the developer.

However, An Bord Pleanála’s inspector agreed with the developers that the wording was too vague, and recommended that the two conditions be omitted from the grant of permission.

The board agreed and stated that the two conditions “fail to meet the criteria for valid planning conditions.”