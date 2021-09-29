Boil water notice put in place for 2,400 people in Cork

Irish Water has advised that a boil water notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers on the Doneraile Regional Public Water Supply.

In a statement today, Irish Water said the boil water notice has been put in place due to inadequate disinfection of the water supply which has entered the local network.

The notice applies to approximately 2,400 customers.

Following consultation with the HSE, a Boil Water Notice has been issued with immediate effect for all customers on the Doneraile Regional Public Water Supply. Customers are advised to boil and cool water before use until further notice. See https://t.co/4jsDdTOzqy. @Corkcoco — Irish Water (@IrishWater) September 29, 2021

Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to assess the situation and are investigating the issue with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice "as quickly and as safely as possible", Irish Water said in the statement.

In the meantime, all customers on the affected supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this boil water notice and schools and creches in the area will also be informed.

Speaking about the importance of the notice, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead, Pat Britton said that public health is Irish Water’s "number one priority" and that the notice has been put in place to protect customers.

"We are aware of the impact that this notice will have on the area affected and thank our customers in advance for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to rectify the situation," he said.

"We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the boil water notice until further notice.

"We will continue to work closely with Cork County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so.

"We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available," Mr Britton continued.

In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from the Irish Water website.