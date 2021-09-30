Plans to create six additional outdoor gyms in Cork

Cork City Council is planning to create six additional outdoor gyms in locations across the city.

The council has issued tender documents seeking the services of a company to design, supply and install six outdoor gyms at six different locations.

The successful tenderer will be responsible for the delivery of all aspects of the project, including the design of the gyms, preparation of the ground, supply, and installation of the equipment.

The contract will include maintenance of the equipment for a period of 12 months after completion of the installation.

There is a maximum budget inclusive of VAT of €160,000 for this contract.

A spokesperson for the council told The Echo that the additional outdoor gyms are being developed "as part of the city council’s commitment to supporting healthy living and active lifestyles".

The facilities will be similar to those existing in other areas of the city, such as in Tramore Valley Park and Harty’s Quay.

"At this early stage in the procurement process, we can’t comment on when the gyms will be installed or their exact locations.

"All that will be determined during the tender process," the council spokesperson said.

The deadline for submissions is 12pm on October 26.

The publication of the tender documents follows a report by the council earlier this year outlining some findings gathered during a six-month consultation process with local communities regarding developing amenities across the city.

"The overwhelming feedback was that amenities could be increased in our public parks which have been a great outlet for communities in the last year," the report stated.

One of the key points raised during the consultation process was that amenities in any area should be "available free to all in the community regardless of age, ability, financial situation, etc".

The report highlighted the importance of calisthenic equipment in outdoor gyms to make them suitable for all ages.

It also stated that gyms should "ideally be set slightly off the main tracks in parks so that users don’t feel they’re on display".