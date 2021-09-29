WATCH: Long running Cork music festival teases big return in 2022

One of Cork's most popular and long-running festivals, Indiependence has announced it is to return in 2022.

An official teaser video released earlier this morning confirmed the good news.

INDIE has grown into one of Ireland’s most successful and long-running festivals since it began life in Mitchelstown in 2006.

Its move to the scenic Deer Farm just on the outskirts of the town in 2010 allowed INDIE to put itself onto the international map, attracting artists such as Biffy Clyro, Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy, Basement Jaxx, De La Soul, Tom Odell, Editors, The Dandy Warhols and much more over the years.

INDIE19 saw performances from headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Biffy Clyro, Catfish & the Bottlemen and Gavin James with 15,000 people descending on the picturesque Galtee Mountains site.

The festival did not take place this year or last due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exact location and dates for the 2022 festival have yet to be confirmed.