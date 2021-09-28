Ballymaloe Craft Fair set to return

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair is returning to East Cork in November with two weekends of Christmas-style markets at the Ballymaloe Grainstore in Midleton.

Over 150 stalls will showcase artisan products from Ireland’s finest food producers, artists, designers, and craft brewers, from November 19 to 21 and 26 to 28.

Organisers are especially excited for this year’s event, because last year’s was cancelled due to Covid-19. “Having had to cancel last year’s craft fair, and all of our other events for that matter, we are hugely excited to welcome everyone back to the Ballymaloe Craft Fair this year,” said Bree Allen, of Ballymaloe Grainstore. “We have a wonderful selection of suppliers and stall holders organised and we’ve decided to run it across two weekends, in a bid to cater for as many people as is safely possible.”

“The Ballymaloe Craft Fair provides the perfect opportunity for people to locally source Christmas presents and with the variety of stalls set to be displayed, we’re certain that people won’t be disappointed.”

Organisers are seeking applications from Irish producers for the fair’s stalls, which they’re hoping will include gourmet food and textiles, glassware, sculpture, art pieces, woodwork, jewellery, and Christmas decorations. Craft demonstrations, children’s activities, hot food stalls, mulled wine, Ballymaloe cider, live music, and St Vincent de Paul’s annual car raffle will also feature.

“Over the past 10 years, the Ballymaloe Craft Fair has built a national reputation as the pre-eminent craft show outside of Dublin and every year it gets bigger and better. Our food emporium has gone from strength to strength each year, with this year the biggest and best yet. It’s a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

Admission to the fair will cost €6, with free entry for children under 12. Opening hours will be 5pm to 9pm each Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. To apply for a stall, email Bree Allen at bree@ballymaloe.com.