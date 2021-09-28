Covid-19 latest: 1,499 new cases confirmed as Ireland ranked best country for dealing with pandemic

Health authorities have this evening reported 1,499 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

According to the Department of Health, as of 8am today, 300 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that in the 14 days to September 26, 1,510 cases of the virus were reported in Cork while HSE data shows that last night, 36 patients with Covid-19 were being treated at hospitals in Cork.

Bloomberg ranking

It comes as a new Bloomberg Covid resilience ranking shows that Ireland has been ranked the best country in how it has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic compared to any other country in the world.

Ireland peaked at the top after climbing three places from August after what the news agency described as one of the world’s best vaccination rates.

It said that Ireland has been steadily climbing from January after it faced its worst ever outbreak of Covid-19.

Ireland was praised for its turnaround and rolling out a very successful vaccine programme.

Ireland has the highest uptake rate of vaccines in the European Union.

Bloomberg said: “In September, European nations dominate the top rungs of Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking for a third month, and we have a new number one, Ireland has taken pole position from Norway after steadily climbing the ranks from the start of 2021, when it had the worst outbreak in the world.

“It pulled off the startling turnaround with a strategy used Europe-wide.

“Even as the peak summer travel season unfolded alongside delta’s spread, Ireland and places like Spain, the Netherlands and Finland held down serious illness and deaths through pioneering moves to largely limit quarantine-free entry to immunised people.

“Bestowing more domestic freedoms on the inoculated helped boost vaccination levels to some of the highest in the world—over 90% of Ireland’s adult population has received two shots, while allowing social activity to resume safely.”

The Covid Resilience Ranking examines how countries are handling the pandemic by looking at the containment of the virus, the healthcare system and its vaccination progress.

Other countries, including Spain, the Netherlands and Finland were praised for how they handled the pandemic.

News welcomed

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “Ireland ranked the most resilient country in the world in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Testament to the hard work of the HSE and the Irish people.”

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid said: “There have been really tough times for everyone.

“But we have had a good, coherent and cohesive response overall to Covid-19 from the public and the health services.

“Good to see Ireland ranked now as No 1 in the world’s Covid resilience ranking.”