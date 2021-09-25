Cork school unveils new state-of-the-art sporting facility 

The all-weather pitch was built by Hourihan Sports Field Development. The consultant for the project was Pat Carey Lynch & Associates. Work commenced on the project in March earlier this year and involved upgrading the schools existing school pitch.
Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more