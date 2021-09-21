‘Where there's life there's hope’: Cork animal charity appeals for donations to help abandoned puppy

A Cork animal welfare charity is appealing to the public for donations to fund a CAT scan to gain a clearer picture of the health of a puppy abandoned in a box on someone's doorstep.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, Cork DAWG explained the tragic circumstances of how the puppy named Josh came into their care.

The charity said they were contacted early last Wednesday morning by a member of the public who woke up to find a puppy left in a box on their doorstep.

The puppy was in a poor condition and was covered in his own urine.

"One of our volunteers quickly went to collect the pup.

"He was quite lethargic and wasn’t able to walk.

"We immediately brought him to our vets but sadly upon examination it was found that he had no deep pain sensation in his hind legs and was essentially paralysed from the waist down.

"An x-ray failed to show anything significant," the charity stated.

"The vet's advice was to euthanise but we couldn’t bring ourselves to let him leave this world covered in his own urine, starving, filthy and afraid.

"We made the decision to give him a little time in a foster home.

"If nothing else to give him a few days of being loved," they continued.

Picture: Cork DAWG

Since being in foster care, Cork DAWG has said that Josh's determination and loving nature has come to the fore.

However, there has been no improvement in his hind legs and he is still unable to walk.

The decision has now been taken to do a CAT scan today to better ascertain the extent of the puppy's injuries.

"We are aware that there might be no hope but once he keeps fighting then we will too.

"As someone said over the weekend where there is life there is hope so that’s what we are holding onto," the charity said.

"CAT scans come at a cost though so that’s why we are appealing once again for donations from all our supporters.

"We really want to do what we can for little Josh and will try our best to help him."

Those looking to donate to Cork DAWG can do so by visiting their website.