Confirmed sighting of Wally the Walrus ‘well on his way home to the Arctic’

After a summer spent holidaying in Ireland, Wally the Walrus is finally en route home.

In a post on social media this evening Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) said that after 22 days without a confirmed sighting, Wally was spotted in Iceland on Sunday.

"After 22 days with no confirmed sightings, we were starting to lose hope of ever seeing the young, wandering walrus again.

"However, we just received notice that a similar-looking walrus was sighted yesterday in Iceland, over 900km away from Wally's last known location in West Cork," the charity said.

After conferring and comparing photos with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the charity said it has been confirmed that the walrus in question is Wally.

The well-travelled walrus was first spotted on Kerry’s Valentia Island last March but there were frequent sightings of the Arctic mammal in Cork in recent months.

SRI said they are over the moon that Wally is not only still alive and well, but he is "well on his way home to the Arctic".

"We are so grateful to the many members of the public who have shown support and love for this walrus by giving him a safe place to rest and gather his strength while visiting our shores ahead of this magnificent journey.

"Thanks to his ability to feed and rest, he has successfully made the long stretch and will hopefully reunite with his own kind again soon.

"Please always remember to give wildlife space, and put their safety and welfare first," they continued.