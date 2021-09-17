Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 20:53

UCC to hire community engagement officer after local residents complain of noise, bottles being smashed and urinating on streets

The college promised the new officer would be recruited to liaise with the counterparts of the society in the vicinity of the college following a week of intense partying around the college during the newly created 'sophomore week'.

Roisin Burke

UCC is to hire a community engagement officer to work with residents, local businesses and landlords for a period of two to three years in response to ongoing antisocial behaviour in the residential areas around the college.

'Sophomore week' was created in order to give second years, who would not have experienced freshers week during Covid and who missed many opportunities to socialise with their peers during their first year of academic studies, a chance to mingle.

The festivities have led to outrage among local residents who complained of grievances including urination and defecating on pavements, glass beer bottles being smashed on the street, raucous singing and chanting at early hours of the morning and general anti-social behaviour.

Following two meetings with residents and local representatives, UCC has written to the local residents association with assurances of action to be taken, including the recruitment of a community engagement officer.

Other measures being taken include an impact assessment study, which will look at the impact of the college on the local community and permanent signage to be erected along with a daytime cleaning schedule.

A new campaign for CCTV in the area is to be supported and advocated by the college and the various disciplinary processes of the student rules will continue to be enforced.

Speaking to The Echo, chairperson of the local residents association Catherine Clancy said the residents felt reassured by the actions taken, including a joint email sent to students in UCC and MTU by the institute presidents and the SU Presidents collectively.

Ms Clancy said it was a “strong statement” in the letter that urged students not to take action now that would impact their future.

“We are one community at the end of the day,” Ms Clancy said.

'Chanting, singing, public drinking, urinating': Residents upset by antisocial incidents as students return to Cork

