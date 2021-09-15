Cork Covid-19 vaccination clinic closes after almost 160,000 doses administered

CORK GAA has been praised for its role in the war against Covid-19 following the closure of Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a community vaccination centre.

The HSE expressed gratitude to the organisation for its support in the ongoing response to Covid-19 following the last vaccination appointments at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week. It comes almost six months after the first dose was administered there in March of this year.

The team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh administered 158,081 doses in total since being repurposed as a vaccination centre. It had previously served as a Covid-19 test centre in the first half of 2020.

CEO of the South / South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer, thanked Cork GAA for making Páirc Uí Chaoimh and other centres in Mallow and Clonakilty available.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Cork GAA in making Páirc Uí Chaoimh available to us," he said.

"We wish to thank them for everything they have done to help us ensure that the vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was accessible and efficient.

"It allowed us to increase capacity for Cork city and the wider region at a time when it was essential to deliver as many vaccination appointments as possible.”

He acknowledged those who made the achievement possible.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard in this centre," he said. "That includes the teams who set the centre up; security; IT; the Defence Forces; and the clinical and administrative teams. It has been incredibly successful and it allowed us to safely and efficiently vaccinate large numbers when that capacity was needed. On behalf of the HSE, I sincerely thank the GAA for their support. This has been a really valuable addition to our network of vaccination centres across the region."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at Pairc Ui Caoimh for his 2nd Astra Zeneca vaccination with Vaccinators Bernie O’Sullivan and Carmel Flynn. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Proviision

Planning work-both locally and nationally- is underway for the next phase of the vaccination programme In Cork, This includes the reorganisation and consolidation of the vaccination programme with the establishment of a city-based vaccination centre. An opening date for this new vaccination centre is yet to be been finalised.

Meanwhile, appointments and walk-in clinics continue at the vaccination centre in City Hall.

They will take place in the City Hall vaccination centre on Friday September 17 from 1pm to 4pm and Saturday September 18 from 11am to 2pm The Bantry centre (in the new primary care centre) will hold its walk-in clinic on Saturday, from 9am to 11am and 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Mallow GAA club hosts a walk-in clinic on Sunday, from 9.15am to 11.15am There will also be walk-in vaccinations on Sunday at Clonakilty from 9am to 11am.