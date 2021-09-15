Pictures: Cork children enjoy exciting commute with first-ever Cycle Bus

PRIMARY school children in Cork enjoyed an exciting commute this morning with their first-ever Cycle Bus.
To mark National Bike Week, Beaumont Boys and Girls Schools held their first Cycle Bus this morning as part of wider efforts to encourage children to cycle and walk to school.
The initiative proved to be a huge success with a record number of bikes at both schools.
The Cycle Bus departed from two locations and saw school children, parents, teachers, principals and volunteers come together for the morning commute.
Speaking to, Rosie Hogan, a member of Beaumont Schools Travel Safe Committee said that the children "loved" the Cycle Bus.
The initiative is part of a wider aim to encourage children to walk, cycle and scoot to school.
“These opportunities are so good for our mental health and wellbeing," said Ms Hogan.
As part of National Bike Week, the schools are hosting a range of activities including a visit from local Bikesmith, Robbie O’Riordan who will undertake safety checks and bike repair workshops.
The children can also win a Bike Week goody bag supported by Cork City Council.