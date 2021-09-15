Pictures: Cork children enjoy exciting commute with first-ever Cycle Bus

PRIMARY school children in Cork enjoyed an exciting commute this morning with their first-ever Cycle Bus.

To mark National Bike Week, Beaumont Boys and Girls Schools held their first Cycle Bus this morning as part of wider efforts to encourage children to cycle and walk to school.

Jayden O'Callaghan who took part in the cycle bus. Picture Denis Minihane.

The initiative proved to be a huge success with a record number of bikes at both schools.

Some of the participants taking part in the first cycle bus to school to Beaumont Girls & Boys National Schools. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Cycle Bus departed from two locations and saw school children, parents, teachers, principals and volunteers come together for the morning commute.

James O'Driscoll after arriving in the first cycle bus to school. Picture Denis Minihane.

Speaking to The Echo, Rosie Hogan, a member of Beaumont Schools Travel Safe Committee said that the children "loved" the Cycle Bus.

“They loved it. They absolutely loved it and some came with their parents so it was a chance to do something nice with your Mum or Dad."

Tracy and Finn Goggin outside the schools at Beaumont, Cork, during National Bike Week.

The initiative is part of a wider aim to encourage children to walk, cycle and scoot to school.

John, Harry and Jack Haugh taking part in the cycle bus. Picture Denis Minihane.

“These opportunities are so good for our mental health and wellbeing," said Ms Hogan.

As part of National Bike Week, the schools are hosting a range of activities including a visit from local Bikesmith, Robbie O’Riordan who will undertake safety checks and bike repair workshops.

The children can also win a Bike Week goody bag supported by Cork City Council.