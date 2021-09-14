Cork's 'Birdman' takes to the airwaves after Council follow up on complaints about bird poo

Cork’s ‘birdman’ took to the airwaves this morning after being told to stop feeding pigeons in Daunt Square, following a complaint from a local business about excessive bird poo and feathers around the area.
Frank Flaherty told The Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM that he was very upset that he had been told to stop feeding the birds.
Frankie has been feeding the birds at Daunt Square for the past four years, winter and summer, but recently a litter warden spoke to him about the tradition.
Frankie said he enjoys doing it and gets great satisfaction from feeding the birds but he told Neil Prendeville
Mr O’Flaherty said he hoped that by highlighting the issue, the council might let him continue feeding the birds.
Cork’s Birdman said he was going to continue feeding the birds despite being told not to and face a 100 euro fine.
Following on from the radio interview, Cork City Council released a statement to say that while a number of complaints were made by nearby businesses about bird feeding at Daunt Square, they did not threaten to fine Mr Flaherty for feeding the birds.