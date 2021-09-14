Cork's 'Birdman' takes to the airwaves after Council follow up on complaints about bird poo

Cork’s ‘birdman’ took to the airwaves this morning after being told to stop feeding pigeons in Daunt Square, following a complaint from a local business about excessive bird poo and feathers around the area.

Frank Flaherty told The Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM that he was very upset that he had been told to stop feeding the birds.

Frankie has been feeding the birds at Daunt Square for the past four years, winter and summer, but recently a litter warden spoke to him about the tradition.

Frankie said he enjoys doing it and gets great satisfaction from feeding the birds but he told Neil Prendeville “one of the wardens came along and said I know you enjoy doing this, but you have to stop, because a complaint came in from one of the shops that there were feathers and poo everywhere.”

Mr O’Flaherty said he hoped that by highlighting the issue, the council might let him continue feeding the birds.

Cork’s Birdman said he was going to continue feeding the birds despite being told not to and face a 100 euro fine.

“It’s very wrong, the pigeons were here long before we were on this planet. What harm am I doing? no harm, just greedy people. There is something very wrong here. I wouldn’t pay the fine, I would go to Court and I would tell them I’m feeding the birds what’s wrong with it.”

Following on from the radio interview, Cork City Council released a statement to say that while a number of complaints were made by nearby businesses about bird feeding at Daunt Square, they did not threaten to fine Mr Flaherty for feeding the birds.

“Cork City Council works with local traders and stakeholders to resolve issues that arise around littering and nuisance issues to traders and public alike.

It’s understood that a gentleman who likes to feed the bird in the area was asked by a member of Cork City Council staff if he would consider feeding the birds in another site eg Bishop Lucey Park because of the complaints.

“He was not told that he would be fined and Cork City Council will not be issuing a litter fine to this gentleman.”