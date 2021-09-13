Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 19:48

'Very promising' says Cork's lord mayor as City Hall confirms design of event centre completed

'Very promising' says Cork's lord mayor as City Hall confirms design of event centre completed

Artist impressions of the Event Centre and the bridges that give access. Pictures supplied by G-Net 3D www.gnet.ie.

THE detailed design for the Cork events centre has been completed, Cork City Council has said in response to a progress update request from a city councillor.

The proposed events centre, which was first approved by planning 10 years ago, has met a number of snags over the past decade.

The €80 million, 6,000-seat event centre on the site of the former Beamish and Crawford brewery in Cork city has now made progress which Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said was “very promising”.

The former Beamish &amp; Crawford Brewery site, earmarked for the Cork Event Centre. Stalled development- BAM. Cork City Council. Brewery Quarter. Planning, plans, events, South Main Street, Cork City., River Lee South Channel.
The former Beamish & Crawford Brewery site, earmarked for the Cork Event Centre. Stalled development- BAM. Cork City Council. Brewery Quarter. Planning, plans, events, South Main Street, Cork City., River Lee South Channel.

In a statement from Cork City Council’s executive team, City Hall said: “As previously advised all parties have continued to work together to progress this project, with the appropriate legal structures having being put in place by Live Nation/BAM and there has been agreement in principle on all the substantive issues in the funding agreement. 

“The executive said: “All parties will enter into the agreement as the detailed design is completed and further certainty is achieved on the cost risks involved. This will also inform the construction programme.

“Live Nation/BAM are working to mobilise their design team so that it can be fully engaged once corporate approval is obtained by Live Nation in Ireland.”

Live Nation is governed by an LA based company that must approve the agreement before further progress can be made.

Read More

Cork is on a 'good platform' to emerge strongly post-Covid, says Taoiseach

More in this section

Cork set to be ruled out as host of America's Cup 2024 Cork set to be ruled out as host of America's Cup 2024
Turning the tide on marine waste with national beach clean Turning the tide on marine waste with national beach clean
Cork locations featured as part of Georgina Campbell Awards 2021 Cork locations featured as part of Georgina Campbell Awards 2021
events centre
Fine Gael party 'Think in' event

Simon Coveney acted ‘in good faith’ when he deleted text messages, says Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more