Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 13:25

INMO ‘extremely concerned’ as figures show 464 admitted patients waiting on beds including 80 people in Cork

60 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the ED at CUH today. Picture Dan Linehan

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said it is “extremely concerned” at figures showing that 464 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

The figure represents the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Of these patients, 379 patients are waiting in hospital emergency departments, while 85 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the INMO said: “The INMO Executive Council is extremely concerned at these exceptionally high numbers and will be discussing the matter at their meeting tomorrow.” 

The emergency department at the Cork University Hospital is the busiest in the country, the figures show, with 60 people waiting for beds there.

Twenty admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Years on waiting list: 'My son's in pain; my heart's broken'

