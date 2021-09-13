Years on waiting list: ‘My son’s in pain; my heart’s broken’

Christine Terry from Whitechurch said that her son Adam has Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue. He has been on the waiting list to repair a severe curvature of his spine due to scoliosis for over two and a half years.
Christine expressed grave concern about the pressure this is placing on his organs.
It comes as a total of 2,775 children are awaiting in-patient treatment at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. Some 769 children, including Adam, have been waiting over 18 months to access similar medical care there.
The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) figures show there are more than 907,600 people on some form of NTPF waiting list to be treated or assessed by a consultant.
This marks an increase of 66,167 people since this time last year and a rise of almost 124,000 (16%) since August 2019.
The Irish Hospital Consultants Association warned that there will soon be more than 1m people on NTPF waiting lists. The group also noted a marked increase in the length of time people are waiting, with record numbers of ‘long-waiters’ now on a list for over 18 months. This is before being either assessed by a consultant (192,764) or having in-patient or day case treatment (14,263).
Christine shed light on the effect that surgery delays are having on her family.
“When we were trying to be an average family doing everyday things we could really see how Adam had deteriorated,” she said.
She recalled a holiday in West Cork last month they were forced to cut short.