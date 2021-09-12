Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 20:50

Tributes paid to Cloyne GAA stalwart who ‘died doing what he loved’

Former Club president at Cloyne GAA Club, Bunty Cahill who passed away last Saturday. File photo.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK man who devoted much of his life to Cloyne GAA passed away on the pitch just after the club’s championship match on Saturday.

Philip Cahill, who was affectionately known as ‘Bunty’, passed away after collapsing at Castlemartyr GAA grounds shortly after the club’s hurling championship game against Killeagh.

The well-known Cloyne GAA club member was approaching his 89th birthday, and had suffered ill health previously.

Nonetheless, friends say his staunch support for the team was obvious, as he endeavoured to make it to every match.

Former team-mate Jerry O’Sullivan recalled his friend with fondness, saying: “What happened was a major shock and unexpected. He wouldn’t have missed his favourite club playing for the world. It was the way he would have wanted to go.

“He died doing what he loved. I know it’s not much of a consolation, but it’s still a consolation.”

Mr O’Sullivan described his contribution to the club as “outstanding”.

“He was an outstanding president to the club and outstanding in everything he did,” he said.

“Even outside of sport, he gave so much to his community.”

Bunty is survived by his wife Kitty, his children Annemarie, Philip, Kaye, and Maurice, as well as grandchildren and extended family.

