Delivery men bringing kegs to Cork pub 'stole so much they don’t how much they stole'

TWO delivery men bringing kegs of beer to the Skibbereen Eagle pub in Tragumna “stole so much they don’t know how much they stole”.

That was how Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin summarised the position at the sentencing hearing for Paul Morey, aged 51, of 8 Willow Gardens, Brooklodge West, Glanmire, and Paul O’Callaghan, aged 47, of 63 Orrery Rd, Gurranabraher.

They pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to stealing cash on various dates between November 11, 2017, and October 24, 2019, at the Skibbereen Eagle, Tragumna, Skibbereen.

They have now increased their total compensation to the pub to €12,000 — €6,000 from each of them.

Garda Aisling Murphy testified that the owner of the pub kept cash in a locked cupboard of the premises at the time and the key was concealed in the premises.

The owner had given permission to the two defendants to access another key concealed outside the pub to let themselves in to make morning deliveries of beer kegs. The two men were not told of the key inside for the cupboard.

However, over time she began to notice various sums of money going missing from the cupboard.

Garda Murphy said the owner decided to set up internal CCTV covering the cupboard area.

When she later examined the footage from the CCTV she saw the two delivery men go to the locked cupboard and take sums of money.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said they would have to come up with more money for the publican who could link approximately €23,000 missing money to the actions of the delivery men. The exact amount has never been established.

Sentencing was adjourned again until the February 2022 sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said previously, “The level of dishonesty is despicable. They will have to pay for it. They will have to pay one way or the other.”