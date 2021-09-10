Go-ahead for school extension to cater for additional 300 students

CORK secondary school St Brogan's College, Bandon, has received planning permission for a new state-of-the-art development, which will enhance the student experience and meet the growing demand for school places in the local area.

Designed by KOBW architects the construction will comprise a new split-level, three-story standalone extension with associated site works and it will be delivered on a phased basis.

The extension is designed to accommodate specialist teaching rooms, including three science laboratories, an art room, a home economics room as well as four classrooms and ancillary accommodation.

The current student population in St Brogan’s College is 720. The proposed extension will ultimately cater for up to 1,000 students to meet the demands of the local community.

Principal, Helen Cadogan said: “We very much welcome the fantastic news that our school has been granted planning permission for a new multi-million-euro extension.

"This means we are now one step closer to being able to provide a state-of-the-art educational facility to the families in Bandon and surrounding West Cork areas.”

Ms Cadogan continued: “We would like to express our thanks to the Department of Education for their significant investment in the project to date and also thanks to the continued work and dedication of Cork Education and Training Board. We are looking forward to what the future holds for our pupils here in St. Brogan’s and are excited to see the works commence."

Senator Tim Lombard also welcomed the positive news. “It is a really positive step for Bandon and the entire hinterland that the ability for school places has now been guaranteed. Bandon is a real hub when it comes to education. There has been a huge issue with a lack of secondary school places in recent years. This redevelopment will increase the capacity to around 1000,” he said.

Work on the detailed design and draft tender documents is advancing well and will be submitted to the Department of Education for approval once completed.