Cork charity says parents in emergency accommodation struggling to provide school lunches due to lack of resources

She said the child and their mother are currently living in emergency accommodation without any refrigeration facilities. This, the volunteer co-ordinator said, has made storing food for this family and others impossible.
The child calls to Cork Penny Dinners for their school lunch each day, and Ms Twomey said that, while putting together their school lunches has been a pleasure, their situation highlights the challenges faced by families.
Of the child, she said: “Everyone loves and looks forward to seeing them. Every day I ask how school went, the answer is always ‘great’. They are hopeful but, at the same time, this child has had to be realistic and practical.”
