‘It’s a game-changer’: Cork businesses say return of Jazz Festival could have signficant benefits for city

The return of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has been hailed as a "game-changer" for the city.

On Wednesday, Guinness announced that the festival will return this year and will take place over the bank holiday weekend from October 22 to 25.

Previous estimates suggest that the festival is worth in the region of an estimated €35m to the local economy.

Speaking about this year’s festival, Head of Partnerships, Diageo Ireland, Rory Sheridan, said: “This will be the first major festival in Ireland since the pandemic to take place, which is a significant milestone not only for musicians and the events industry who have been one of hardest-hit industries, but also for festival goers who have been waiting for some good news. We look forward to announcing full details of the festival including the line up over the coming weeks.”

President of the Cork Business Association (CBA) said the festival was being warmly welcomed back by the business community.

“It is another step in getting back to normality and it has always had a major influence on the economy. It’s a real game-changer. We were all sad to see it go last year, although for good reason, but, it is extremely welcome back.

“It brings a huge influx of people and it is great for tourism. It’s an event full of music and culture and it’s very important news."

Mr O’Sullivan also said it had been a very difficult journey over the past 18 months and news of 'the jazz' going ahead signified reaching the end of the tunnel.

“The build-up is always great. There is an element of anticipation around the jazz. The festival will carry us into Christmas," he said.

'Whatever the challenges, we will overcome them'

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth, said that industries and organisations across the board would be working together to prepare for the return of the festival.

The hotel group includes the Metropole Hotel, a hotel that has long had a tradition of hosting events during the festival.

Mr Mansworth said that the whole team at the hotel is absolutely delighted to welcome back the iconic festival.

“As a team we are delighted, it is going to give us all a boost.”

Mr Mansworth said there would be some “intense planning" over the next few weeks preparing for the festival and said he has no doubt the city would come up with something spectacular.

“It will be great to have all the industries and organisations come together. The entertainment industry, hospitality sector, Diageo. We will all work together.

“It will be great to see people getting out and enjoying themselves.”

While staffing worries could be a concern for some, Mr Mansworth said he was confident that there would be enough skilled people available now that colleges were back and students were around the city.

“Whatever the challenges, we will overcome them," he said.

'The great news we all wanted to hear'

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher described the announcement as "the great news we all wanted to hear".

He added: "On behalf of the people of Cork, the local business owners, hoteliers, bar and restaurants owners, as well as all of the musicians who will be involved again this year in The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome back the festival.

“The hugely significant economic impact as well as the vibrancy and energy it brings to Cork city and the surrounding area is unparalleled – there is nothing else like it."

Chairperson of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, Fiona Collins said: “We are delighted to bring the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival back to the city this year – we’re working through the programming and are excited to bring much loved performances, as well as emerging local talent, to the streets and venues of Cork this bank holiday weekend.”

Full details will be released over the coming weeks on www.guinnessjazzfestival.com.